Segura to stand trial again

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her three children will stand trial again, possibly by the end of the year.

A decision came in on Monday from the district court of appeals.

Henry Segura's first trial ended in a mistrial.

his defense team had hoped the court would allow a jury in his second trial to hear from another man who claims he was the won who killed Brandi Peters and her family.

On Monday, the court dismissed Segura's request, saying that it's up to the judge and it can only weigh in on appeal.

Prosecutors now say they'll try to agree on a new trial date as soon as possible.