Semi crash on I-10 W causing slowdowns

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A tractor trailer flipped on I-10 West near the Centerville Road overpass, according to the Florida Highway Patrol online traffic map.

According to the map, the crash happened a little before 10 a.m. FHP says at least one I-10 westbound lane is blocked because of the crash. The crash happened between exits 203 and 209.

Troopers say the crash happened when the semi's driver tried to avoid debris in the roadway, and as he over corrected, he lost control of the steering wheel. The semi then rolled over onto its passenger side and came to a final rest in the median blocking the inside lane and partially blocking the outside lane on I-10 W, troopers say.

FHP says both the driver and passenger in the semi suffered minor injuries. They were both taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare Northeast for treatment of their injuries.

Westbound traffic was diverted through the emergency lane until the blockage was removed.

Leon County Fire and Rescue and EMS helped FHP at the scene.

You can watch a video of the flipped semi below.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the scene

