Semi driver suffers serious injuries following semi truck collision in Taylor County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 3, 2019

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- One man is in serious condition and another suffered minor injuries following a crash involving a pair of semi trucks on U.S. Highway 19 and Fate Wilson Road early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says two semis were traveling together north on US Hwy 19 in the outside lane.

Officials say the lead vehicle began to turn right onto Fate Wilson Road, but the back of the trailing semi collided with the rear of the turning truck.

FHP says the truck that was struck began to rotate clockwise then traveled across the paved apron and onto the east grass shoulder before overturning onto its left side, coming to a final rest on the east grass shoulder of the highway, leaning against a row of standing trees.

Troopers say the striking semi traveled across the inside lane of the highway and partially into the grass median, coming to a final rest facing northwest with the semi cab on the grass median and the trailer in the inside lane of the roadway.

Officials say the driver of the semi that struck the second truck is in serious condition and is in the hospital.