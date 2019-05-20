Semi-truck catches on fire in Grady County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) – The driver of a semi-truck was able to escape injury Monday morning after his vehicle caught on fire.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday on US Highway 319 South in Grady County.

GSP says the truck driver pulled over onto the side of the road to check for issues when he noticed a fire coming from underneath the vehicle. The blaze continued to burn, melting the cab, before it was extinguished by fire crews.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Officials have not determined at this time how the fire started. GSP says it will not conduct an investigation into the incident because it was not a traffic accident.