By WCTV Eyewitness News

June 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash on I-10 East involving a semitruck and a "passenger-vehicle."

The incident happened near mile marker 206. Not much is known at the time, but so far, no injuries or deaths are being reported.

The crash backed up traffic on I-10 eastbound. Troopers have set up detours to help drivers in that area.