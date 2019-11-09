Semi-truck involved crash leaves one person dead in Marion County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
November 9, 2019
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – One person is dead after a collision with a semi-truck on Friday evening.
The crash happening on US-441 in Marion County. A vehicle was northbound and then stopped on the east shoulder near the entrance to The Vineyard Church, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A semi-truck, also going northbound, was making a right hand curve, approaching the first vehicle.
The semi-truck, for currently unknown reasons, moved in a westerly direction from it's original path, causing it to strike the vehicle.
The impact caused the vehicle to overturn into a grass median.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of that driver has not been released yet.
The driver of the semi-truck, 47-year-old James Keen, had no reported injuries.