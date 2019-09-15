Seminole Cleanup Projct helping to keep Tallahassee beautiful

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 14, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

Over at Cater-Howell Strong park, volunteers with Leon High School's Key Club and the Seminole Cleanup Project worked hard Saturday to keep Tallahassee beautiful.

The students gave back, picking up trash along the park and in the lake.

Trevor Myers the President and Founder of the Seminole Cleanup Project, shares how the idea for the organization came about, "I was walking around once day and it was kind of trashed as it is now and there was trash in the water...I was like someone should really do something about this park."

And do something he did. Myers wanted to keep the Capital City in tip-top shape, and make a difference in the meantime, "Whenever you give back and give time giving back to the community after a Hurricane and things like that it feels great and its such a rush of energy you feel like you are doing good."

Samia Batchelor is a senior at Leon, and the President of the high school's key club. Every year thy are assigned a governor's project and this year they were asked to focus on the environment.

To come out on Saturday and spend the morning picking up trash is something she calls easy, "We actually volunteer right there and our school is literally five minutes away from here and no one realizes how much beauty there is in Tallahassee but it's important to keep it clean."

Jim Orchard an FSU student shares,"Definitely helping to better the overall beauty of it and allowing more students to come her e and access it and not having to deal with nasty trash on the road."

The dozens of volunteers had trash bags and nets in tow, ready to do their part. Ilana Seagel says their work will go a long way, "Even if you are at FSU you drive five minutes away and it is not a great part of town and just helping to clean up helps bring up the city in general."

The park, is one that Myers calls a Tallahassee staple, "This park has a lot of Frenchtown history that alto of people probably don't know about and there are a tons of students that live all around but no body really stops by this park because it kind of has a stigma to it so I just hope that people walk away and feel that they can come back to this park and have a sense of pride every time they walk by."

Students are making a difference, one 'pick-up' at a time. The Seminole Cleanup Project hopes to continue their efforts as well as possibly paint murals around the city and create recycling in student housing on campus.

The organization raised $17,000 for 'Keep Tallahassee Beautiful" as well as helped with cleanups in Alligator Point after Hurricane Michael.