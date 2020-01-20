Seminole fans are pumped for men's basketball top-ranking

By: Katie Kaplan | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 20, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sports Fans in the capital city are excited for the Seminole Men's Basketball program, which was ranked 5th in the nation by the Associated Press on Monday. Many students on campus were not even born the last time the team ranked that high in 1972.

Students on campus said they feel it could be a new era for the University.

"I tell everyone we are a basketball school now, so, go Noles," said recent law school graduate Marcos Hernandez.

Hernandez said he felt a lot of the success if chalked up to longtime coach Leonard Hamilton.

"You can really see how the players buy-in to what it is he is selling them," he said.

The top-five ranking has brought a lot of excitement and optimism to the University and has made the Tucker Center match-ups the place to be.

"We had some pretty high-energy going. The better the team gets, the better it is to go with friends," said sophomore Ryan Chappell.

The games draw thousands of fans to the arena, which can hold 12,100 people.

"I just really think it's like everyone coming together," said sophomore Matt Rowden. "All the fans, everyone has the same chants and everyone coming together, it's like a sense of community."

Many are now hoping to become the number one team in the nation.

"Good luck," said Gonzalo Londono. "Now that we're 5th, it's only up from here, so, let's bring it home."

The next game is Saturday at 8 p.m. against Notre Dame. The FSU ticket office tweeted on Monday that the game is already sold out.