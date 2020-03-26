Seminole freshman Williams declares for NBA Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State freshman guard Patrick Williams has announced he will be foregoing his final three years at FSU and enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

“for I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord † pic.twitter.com/G27wKAxJzq — Patrick Williams † (@patricklw4) March 26, 2020

“I decided to do it because I think my game isn’t NBA ready, but I have the potential to be NBA ready,” Williams told Noles247. “I think with development and support and everything else on that level, I can eventually can be a really good NBA player.”

Williams, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, was the fourth-best scorer on the Noles in 2019/20, averaging 9.2 points, and was the third-best rebounder, logging 4.0 boards per outing.

Last week, The Athletic's Sam Vecenie had Williams going #20 overall to the Brooklyn Nets in his latest mock draft.

Williams is the second Seminole to declare for the draft this week, joining Devin Vassell, who is a projected lottery pick.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to be held on June 25.

