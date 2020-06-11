Seminole righty Van Eyk selected by Toronto in 2nd round of MLB Draft

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida State right handed pitcher CJ Van Eyk has been selected by the Toronto Blue Jays with the 42nd overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Van Eyk was previously selected in the 19th round in 2017 out of high school by the New York Mets, but opted to attend FSU.

In his abbreviated 2020 campaign, Van Eyk went 1-1 with a 1.31 ERA and struck out 25 batters over 20.2 innings in four appearances for the Seminoles.

As a sophomore in 2019, the Lutz, Florida native turned in a 10-4 record with a 3.81 ERA in 18 starts.

