Seminoles add eight to signing class on National Signing Day

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In his first traditional National Signing Day, new Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has added eight Seminoles to the 2020 class.

See the eight newest Noles below.

The Noles were able to sign each of their non-signed verbal commitments entering the day except for wide receiver Malachi Wideman, who flipped and signed with Tennessee.

17 players signed with Florida State during the early signing period in December; Demorie Tate, Bryan Robinson, Chubba Purdy, Stephen Dix Jr., Jadarius Green-McKnight, Lawrance Toafili, Ja'Khi Douglas, Emanuel Rogers, Kentron Poitier, Jayion McCluster, Josh Griffis, Thomas Shrader, Tate Rodemaker, Zane Herring, Carter Boatwright, Lloyd Willis and Alex Mastromanno.

Florida State's 2020 class currently ranks #22 in the country, according to 247Sports, and is the fourth-best class in the ACC, behind Clemson, Miami and UNC.