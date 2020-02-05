Seminoles add eight to signing class on National Signing Day

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
February 5, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- In his first traditional National Signing Day, new Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has added eight Seminoles to the 2020 class.
See the eight newest Noles below.
Welcome to the #NoleFamily La'Damian Webb!
📝: https://t.co/8Fb82L4bpD pic.twitter.com/Eeg7LY5YwD
Another 🍢 planted. Welcome to the #NoleFamily Markeston Douglas.
📝: https://t.co/8Fb82L4bpD pic.twitter.com/6FEduw541Q
Welcome to the #NoleFamily Darion Williamson.
Darion Williamson.
📝: https://t.co/8Fb82L4bpD pic.twitter.com/sn46ITLTOp
Welcome to the #NoleFamily Robert Scott Jr.
📝: https://t.co/8Fb82L4bpD pic.twitter.com/uojvD4KDE7
Welcome to the #NoleFamily Corey Wren!!!
Welcome to the #NoleFamily DJ Lundy!!!
📝: https://t.co/Zs7e3rucGv pic.twitter.com/onftEH72Tt
🍢 X 7!!!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) February 5, 2020
Welcome to the #NoleFamily Sidney Williams.
📝: https://t.co/8Fb82L4bpD pic.twitter.com/yOKj0shrsn
Welcome to the #NoleFamily TJ Davis.
📝: https://t.co/Zs7e3rucGv pic.twitter.com/mVIoxwCMX5
The Noles were able to sign each of their non-signed verbal commitments entering the day except for wide receiver Malachi Wideman, who flipped and signed with Tennessee.
17 players signed with Florida State during the early signing period in December; Demorie Tate, Bryan Robinson, Chubba Purdy, Stephen Dix Jr., Jadarius Green-McKnight, Lawrance Toafili, Ja'Khi Douglas, Emanuel Rogers, Kentron Poitier, Jayion McCluster, Josh Griffis, Thomas Shrader, Tate Rodemaker, Zane Herring, Carter Boatwright, Lloyd Willis and Alex Mastromanno.
Florida State's 2020 class currently ranks #22 in the country, according to 247Sports, and is the fourth-best class in the ACC, behind Clemson, Miami and UNC.