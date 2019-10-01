Seminoles assistants getting adjusted under Martin Jr. as fall ball begins

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Monday, fall ball began at Dick Howser Stadium and for the first time in over 40 years, no one was wearing #11.

But, Mike Martin Jr. wasn't the only coach getting adjusted to a new role, as his new assistants showed up ready to roll as they have been all offseason.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, guys get to their dream spot, if you will, and that work ethic diminishes and these guys don't, they grind and sit through all the late games and they don't take time off, they want to go," Meat said of his new staff.

New pitching coach Jimmy Bellanger has made quite a name for himself at Kentucky and beyond, and has done so by molding his methods around his pitchers, not vice versa.

"Being able to talk with the older guys and see what they've done when they've had success and kinda add some tools to what they do already and then, with you guys, just trying to figure out what they do well and what they need to develop and create a plan for each guy individually," Belanger said.

Meanwhile, Monday felt more like a homecoming for former San Francisco Giants scout Mike Metcalf, who after scouting the state for the last 11 years, now has the chance to put on the garnet and gold he grew up loving.

"Pretty good to see my locker with all that garnet and gold hanging up there with my number on it and my name, it was a special moment," he said. "It was a special moment for my family, there's a spot in my heart for Florida State and my family's and now to be able to do it as a 'job' is special."