Seminoles blast past Yellow Jackets, 7-0, to reach ACC tournament semifinals

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, 7-0, in the Noles' first game of the 2019 ACC Tournament and moved into Friday's semi-final round.

Leading 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, FSU crushed two home runs in the frame to blow the doors open late in the game.

After the Noles worked a pair of one-out walks from Sydney Sherrill and Elizabeth Mason, the table was set for Dani Morgan, who launched a three-run home run over the left field fence to make it a 5-0 FSU lead.

Anna Shelnutt followed by reaching on an error to keep the inning alive and one batter latter, Zoe Casas came into the game to pinch hit for Makinzy Herzog and went deep the dead center field to score Shelnutt and make it a 7-0 lead for the Noles.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game in the seventh inning in relief of FSU starter Meghan King.

Georgia Tech led the seventh off with a double to deep right-center field off the bat of Skye Webb, just Tech's second hit of the day, but was left stranded at third as Sandercock induced three straight groundnuts to leave Webb, Tech's would-be-first-run of the game, at third.

The two teams held one another scoreless for the first four and a half innings before the Noles got on the board first in the bottom of the fifth. Morgan set the table with a leadoff single up the middle for Shelnutt, who blasted a two-run home run.

Shelnutt's home run was just the third hit of the game for the Seminoles.

While the Noles were unable to make much happen in the early innings, King kept the Jackets at bay on offense, too, not allowing a hit through the first 4.2 innings of work and never letting a Yellow Jacket base runner reach third base.

King totaled 6.0 innings of work, allowing just one hit, one walk and struck out eight.

FSU will take on the winner between Notre Dame and Duke at 3:30 p.m. on Friday from JoAnne Graf Field. The Noles took two of three games against the Irish in March and swept Duke in their final home series of the regular season.