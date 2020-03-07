Seminoles capture first-ever ACC regular season title with blowout win over BC

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

The Golden Age of Seminole Basketball just landed an impressive piece of hardware. The Seminoles are the regular season ACC champions, and the team doesn't have to share it with anybody.

A few scenarios were in play coming into the final day of regular season play on Sunday. But with Louisville's narrow loss to Virginia, the Noles had a clear path to a sole championship if they could take care of the lowly Boston College Eagles.

The team didn't let the pressure get to them, storming out to a strong lead and not letting up. After the final buzzer blew, FSU was 80-62 winners against BC and ACC regular season champs for the first time ever.