Seminoles crack Top 25 in first major preseason poll

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
January 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State comes in ranked #14 in the first major preseason college baseball poll, released Wednesday by Perfect Game USA.

The Noles come ranked behind ACC foes Louisville (#1), Miami (#7) and Duke (#11) as well as behind rivals Florida (#13).

UNC (#17), NC State (#21) and Virginia (#25) are also included in the ranking, making for seven ACC teams in the preseason Top 25, the second-most number of teams in any conference, behind the SEC's nine.

 
