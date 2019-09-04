Seminoles' defense ready for new task in ULM

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- While much has been made of Florida State's conditioning this week, maybe more attention should be put on what brought about so many dehydrated defenders during Saturday's game against Boise State.

It all boils down to one number: 108.

That's the number of plays the FSU defense stayed on the field for against the Broncos, and the Seminoles are hoping they can recover this week against Louisiana-Monroe.

On Wednesday, FSU linebacker told the media the defense is up for a new challenge.

"Each week because of the different aspects of the game, each person has their own game plan but it's kinda just preparing for ULM and their different schemes and such," Gainer said. "I'm confident in my team and what everybody can do. We have a lot of talent on this team and there's no reason why we shouldn't go out and dominate ULM."