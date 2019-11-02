Seminoles drop third straight game in rivalry against Hurricanes, 27-10

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Despite posting over 200 yards of total offense, Florida State (4-5, 3-4) never found a groove on that side of the ball and was unable to move the ball consistently against the Miami Hurricanes (5-4, 3-3) in a 27-10 'Canes victory in front of 63,995 fans at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

It's the third straight loss for Florida State against Miami in the series.

The first half was a struggle for Florida State offensively, as they mustered just 88 yards of total offense in the opening 30 minutes and totaled just three points, on a 37-yard Ricky Aguayo field goal kicked with 10 minutes left to play in the half.

FSU tried to sprinkle in the Wildcam formation with Cam Akers early, but either didn't like what they were seeing or where put in down and distance situations that the Noles didn't feel comfortable with.

Over the same first half span, Miami put up 206 yards of offense, 203 of which came off the arm of Jarren Williams.

Miami opened the scoring in the first quarter when Williams found Jeff Thomas in stride for a 39-yard touchdown pass, set up by a 42-yard screen pass to running back DeeJay Dallas as the 'Canes burned the Noles defense early for a 7-0 lead.

The Hurricanes continued to have offensive success but in spurts, as the Noles defense stood tall throughout the remainder of the first half, allowing just one more touchdown, a DeeJay Dallas six-yard rush, again set up by a 30+-yard play, and a field goal as time expired in the half, leading to a 17-3 halftime lead.

FSU's defense allowed just the 10 second-quarter points as three of the 'Canes' four drives in the quarter started in FSU territory.

The third quarter looked like it was going to be a dreadful sign of things to come, as Alex Hornibrook threw an interception on the Noles' first series of the game, but FSU forced Miami to turn the ball over on downs on the ensuing series and turned that into points on FSU's first touchdown of the game on an 18-yard screen pass to Cam Akers from Hornibrook to bring the Seminoles within 17-10.

FSU's touchdown drive spanned 62 yards on six plays and saw the most successful utilization of Akers in the "Wildcam" formation, but at no point against the Hurricanes was putting Akers under center as successful as it was against Syracuse the week prior.

That would be all of the scoring the Noles would muster, though, while the Hurricanes would add a 56-yard touchdown pass from WIlliams to Dee Wiggins to make it 24-10.

Miami added a 32-yard field goal with 6:27 left to play.

All told, the Hurricanes totaled 353 yards of offense 313 of which came through the air, while the Seminoles were held to 203 yards of total offense.

Hornibrook had a rough day statistically, but looked better than the stats may indicate thanks to the Noles running mainly short, quick routes through the air. The Wisconsin grad-transfer finished completing 17 of his 24 pass attempts for 135 yards, a touchdown and an interceptoin.

Akers finished the day for FSU with 66 rushing yards on 22 carries and going 2-for-2 for 24 yards in the WildCam formation.

For Miami, Williams finished with 313 passing yards, completing 21 of his 37 pass attempts for two touchdowns.

The 10 points scored by Florida State are the lowest the Noles have posted against the Hurricanes since scoring 10 in a 16-10 loss in Miami in 2004.

FSU now travels to Boston College for a noon game on Saturday.