Seminoles fall four spots in Top 25

Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 2:54 PM, Dec 09, 2019

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State dropped four spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Men's Basketball rankings, coming in at #21 this week after dropping their road ACC/Big Ten Challenge game and picking up their first ACC win of the season.

FSU lost to Indiana in Bloomington on Tuesday and defeated Clemson, 72-53, on Sunday at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Noles don't play this week and wont take the floor again until they host UNF next Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

FSU is one of five ACC teams ranked, including Louisville (#1), Duke (#7), Virginia (#9) and UNC (#17).

Florida State remains the only team from Florida to be ranked; the Gators received just five votes this week.

To see this week's full AP Top 25, click here.

 
