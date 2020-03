By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles have finished the season as the #4 team in the country, according to the final Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Wednesday.

Kansas finished the year at #1, followed by Gonzaga, Dayton, FSU and Baylor.

FSU is one of three ACC programs to finish the year ranked, along with Duke (#11) and Louisville (#14).

To view the full final AP Top 25, click here.