Seminoles first team out of basketball rankings

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles are the first team out of the newest Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball rankings, receiving the most amount of votes of any other non-ranked team (91).

Florida (67) has the second most votes of the non-ranked teams, followed by LSU (61), Saint Mary's (55) and Evansville (43), who defeated the University of Kentucky last week.

No teams from the state of Florida cracked this week's AP Top 25, But three ACC teams find themselves in the Top 5; Duke (#1), Louisville (#2) and UNC (#5).

Virginia (#7) is the only other ranked ACC team.

The biggest mover in this week's poll is the aforementioned Wildcats, who fell eight spots to #9. #17 Villanova (fell seven spots) and #25 Washington (fell five spots) also saw sharp declines in their rankings.

#10 Ohio State (up six spots) moved the most in an upward direction, along with #14 Arizona (up five spots).

To see the full AP Top 25 for this week, click here.