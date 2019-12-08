Seminoles heading to Sun Bowl, will face Arizona State

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State is going bowling for the first time since the 2017 season in the Sun Bowl Tuesday, December 31 at 2 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WCTV.

FSU went 6-6 this season, but won two of their last three games after the mid-season firing of Willie Taggart as head coach.

The Seminoles are bowling for the first time since the 2017 Independence Bowl, where FSU beat Southern Miss 42-13.

Florida State has won two straight bowl games, the Independence Bowl and the 2016 Orange Bowl (33-32 over Michigan).

FSU will play Arizona State.

The Noles are 3-1 all-time against the Sun Devils. The last time the two teams met was in 1984, a 52-44 FSU victory.