Seminoles land in preseason Top 15 in D1Baseball Top 25

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles have landed inside another preseason Top 15, this time coming in at #12 in D1Baseball's preseason Top 25 rankings.

The Noles are one of eight ACC teams ranked, including Louisville (#1), Miami (#3), Duke (#15), NC State (#16), Wake Forest (#18), Georgia Tech (#19) and North Carolina (#23).

The Florida Gators (#4) are also ranked. The Georgia Bulldogs (#5) also came in inside the top five.

FSU comes ranked just behind LSU, who the Noles defeated in two games in the Baton Rouge Super Regional to clinch their spot in the 2019 College World Series.

