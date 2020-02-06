Seminoles picked to finish second in division in baseball coaches poll

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State Seminoles have been picked to finish second in the ACC's Atlantic Division in the conference's preseason baseball poll, released Thursday.

FSU was picked only behind Louisville in the Atlantic division and finished with the third most points overall (79), behind the Cardinals and Miami, who was selected to win the Coastal.

The ACC coaches selected Louisville to win the conference, receiving 13 first-place votes. Miami logged 12 first-place votes, while North Carolina (68 total points), Georgia Tech (66 total points) and Clemson (52 total points) each received one first-place vote.

The full preseason coaches poll can be seen below.

Atlantic

1. Louisville: 97 points (13 first-place votes)

2. Florida State: 79 points

3. NC State: 68 points

T4. Clemson: 52 points, 1 first-place vote

T4. Wake Forest: 52 points

6. Boston College: 27 points

7. Notre Dame: 17 points

Coastal

1. Miami: 93 points (12 first-place votes)

2. North Carolina: 68 points (1 first-place vote)

3. Georgia Tech: 66 points (1 first-place vote)

4. Duke: 65 points

5. Virginia: 55 points

6. Virginia Tech: 27 points

7. Pitt: 18 points

