Seminoles remain out of Top 25

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- For the second straight week, the Florida State Seminoles received the most votes of any team not ranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 men's basketball poll.

After being the first team not ranked in last week's Top 25, receiving 91 votes, FSU retains that honor for another week, despite garnering 137 votes, just two fewer than #25 Xavier (who fell seven spots from last week).

The Florida Gators, who received the second-most votes of any team not in the rankings last week, cracked the Top 25 this week, coming in at #24.

This week's rankings see two ACC teams come in at #1 and #2, with Duke and Louisville, followed by Michigan State, Kansas and Maryland to round out the Top 5.

North Carolina (#6) and Virginia (#7) are the final two ACC representatives.

FSU, who won both of their games this week, has a shot to crack the Top 25 in next week's rankings if they put together a good showing at the Emerald Coast Classic.

The Noles take on Chicago State at the Donald L. Tucker center on Monday before facing #17 Tennessee in Niceville on Friday. The winner of that game will take on the winner between #20 VCU and Purdue on Saturday, while the losers of Friday's game will also match up Saturday.

