Seminoles rolled over by Clemson, 45-14

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

October 12, 2019

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCTV) -- Florida State kept their streak of not being shutout alive with a long catch and run from Tamorrion Terry in the third quarter but Saturday belonged to the Clemson Tigers as the defending national champions walloped the Seminoles, 45-14.

The win is Clemson's fifth straight against Florida State.

Terry's score came with two minutes left to play in the third quarter, as Alex Hornibrook found him open across the middle and Terry did the rest, racing to the house from 64 yards out to make it 42-7.

That was, by far, the longest play of the game for the Seminoles, who struggled to find offensive consistency with the combination of playing both James Blackman (who started the game) and Hornibrook under center and Clemson dominating the Noles up front.

The Seminoles added their second score of the game in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter when Khalan Laborn ripped a 40-yard rushing touchdown, his first of his career, to bring the Noles within 45-14.

FSU struggled not only to have strong quarterback play but also to establish any sort of running game; they were led by Cam Akers on the ground, who totaled just 34 yards on nine carries, prior to Laborn's rush.

Laborn finished leading the Noles on the ground, with 67 yards on seven carries.

Clemson scored two touchdowns in each quarter, except the fourth, when they totaled just one field goal with their third string offense on the field.

For a recap of each of Clemson's scores, click here.

Despite feeling like he had a much larger impact on the game, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished with only 170 passing yards, competing 17 of his 25 pass attempts for three touchdowns and an interception.

Lawrence also added a rushing touchdown and had 40 yards on the ground.

It was the Travis Etienne show for the Tigers, who totaled 127 yards on 17 carries.

With the win, the Tigers have won 750 wins all time as a football program.

Clemson outgained Florida State, 552-253, in total yards and recorded 21 more first downs than the Seminoles.

The Tigers have outscored FSU 118-38 over the last 10 quarters, dating back to Clemson's 31-14 win in November of 2017.

FSU remains on the road next week, as they take on #19 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem.