Seminoles rotation set ahead of season opener

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A day before Opening Day for Florida State baseball, new Seminoles head man announced his weekend rotation, helmed by right-hander CJ Van Eyk as the Friday night ace.

As a sophomore last season, Van Eyk went 10-3 with a 3.80 ERA, striking out 120 batters in 94.2 innings of work. His efforts landed him on the Third Team All-ACC team last year, as well as on the ABCA All-Atlantic Region Second Team.

Saturday's will belong to lefty Shane Drohan, who turned in 11 starts for the Noles last year, logging a 3-1 record and a 3.66 ERA.

Taking the bump on Sunday's will be Connor Grady, the 6'2", 202 pound junior righty from Tampa who went 9-6 last season with a 3.64 ERA.

Aside from the rotation, Meat also elaborated a bit on the puzzle box of an infield he has on his hands.

He said that Cooper Swanson will get the start at the hot corner, while Carter Smith will get the start at first base. Meat praised their abilities to play the other positions, but said that's where each will start this season.

Swanson started just under over of the games he played in last year (27 starts, 47 appearances) and despite hitting .159 at the plate, did log an on-base percentage of .362 and a .409 slugging percentage.

Smith slashed .245/.360/.362 last year, his first as a Seminole.

And, while it isn't in cement quite yet, Meat did say freshman Bryce Hubbart will open the year as the team's closer, but hinted that his leash may be short.

To see Meat's full comments from Thursday, see the video player below. FSU opens their season at 6 p.m. on Friday against Niagara.