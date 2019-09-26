Seminoles signal caller Blackman remains questionable for NC State

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

September 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) -- Florida State quarterback James Blackman is still “day-to-day” as he recovers from an MCL sprain and bone bruise, and it’s still unclear if he’ll be available for this week’s contest against N.C. State.

Coach Willie Taggart said on Thursday that Blackman “did more” the previous day in practice and “he’s getting better.”

Taggart also said that Blackman would start if he’s available, but he declined to specify whether he planned to start the redshirt sophomore.

“If James is healthy, James will start,” Taggart said.

Full video from Taggart's Thursday presser can be viewed below:

Taggart ultimately answered several questions the same way and seemingly did not want to tip his hand.

If Blackman can’t go, FSU will turn to Alex Hornibrook, who went 15-of-20 for 255 yards and two touchdowns last week against Louisville. Taggart noted that Hornibrook had a “good” week of practice.

Blackman was observed walking into practice with his teammates on Thursday morning, but it should be noted that he was moving slowly.

Taggart said that the upcoming bye week would not impact his decision on whether or not Blackman plays this weekend.