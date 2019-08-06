Seminoles soccer ranked #1 at outset of 2019

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 6, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The defending champion Florida State soccer team enters the 2019 campaign as the #1 team in the country, according to the preseason coaches poll released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

FSU was the only program to receive multiple first-place votes, garnering 33 of them. Only Stanford (#3) and Penn State (#6) received first-place votes.

The Noles are followed by North Carolina, Stanford, UCLA and Southern Cal in the top five.

Six ACC teams are in the preseason Top 25; FSU, UNC, Duke (#8), Virginia (#9), NC State (#21) and Virginia Tech (#25).

South Florida (#18) is the only other team from the Sunshine State to be ranked in the preseason.

Florida received 70 votes and are on the outside looking in, as are ACC foes Clemson (73), Boston College (33) and Louisville (11).

The full preseason Top 25 can be seen here.

The Noles open their title defense season on Thursday, August 22 against TCU with a 7 p.m. kick. FSU plays three of their first five games of the season at home, with matchups against Wisconsin (Aug. 25) and Florida (Sept. 6) book ending a two-game road swing to Los Angeles to take on UCLA and USC.

To view the full FSU soccer schedule, click here.