Seminoles stay put in latest AP Top 25

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State remains firm in their place in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, coming in at #8 once again in the latest rankings.

Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas and San Diego State maintain their 1-4 standings, and cracking the Top 5 for the first time since the 1950's are the Dayton Flyers.

Despite not garnering a ranking, the Florida Gators did receive six votes in this week's poll.

To see this week's full AP Top 25, click here.