Seminoles 'still working through' senior eligibility following spring sport cancellation

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 22, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On March 12, the NCAA granted senior athletes in spring sports another year of eligibility after the spring season was shut down due to the coronavirus.

Last week, WCTV reached out to Florida State to see how the Seminoles will handle the extra year of eligibility for it's six spring sports.

"FSU is still working through how many seniors would choose to return and so the cost is unknown at this time, but we will pursue waivers for those seniors who choose to return for the extra year," the university responded via email on Wednesday.

While the NCAA granted senior spring sport athletes an additional year of eligibility, it is up to each individual school to file a waiver for the athlete and to find a way to pay for the scholarship.