Seminoles sweep season opening weekend to start 2020 strong

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's a safe bet to say no softball team in the country had a more successful opening weekend than Florida State.

Opening Day saw not one but two come-from-behind wins in extra innings, one of which came against the #1 team in the country.

The Seminoles then turned around on Saturday and posted a pair of run rule victories, one of which coming against the #1 team in the country.

Now, the Noles are sitting pretty at 5-0 and survived one of the toughest stretches of their schedule.

As a team last weekend, FSU slashed .349/.441/.677, the latter of which (slugging percentage) saddles them with the seventh-best mark in the nation.

The Seminoles have also scored the third-most runs in the country, 52, and totaled 43 hits over their first five games.

All of that firepower, and it wasn't squarely on the shoulders of one or two players; as Sydney Sherrill explained, it was a full team effort to sweep the weekend.

"It's really cool to see that, you know, when our older girls aren't coming through that our younger girls do, Dani [Morgan] came through this weekend and it kind of shows that anyone can be that person to come through at any time, so it was really cool to see that the whole team has that grit," Sherrill said.

The Noles' road doesn't get any easier; after a meeting with FAMU on Wednesday, FSU heads to the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, which features five total ranked teams.

The highlight of the weekend for FSU sees the Noles take on newly-minted #1 Washington for the first time since FSU beat UW in the 2018 Women's College World Series championship best-of-three on Friday.