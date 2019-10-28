Seminoles to keep heads steady, stay focused ahead of Miami

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's officially rivalry week in Tallahassee as Florida State hosts Miami at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday.

The Seminoles are hoping to snap a two-game skid to the Hurricanes.

If this past weekend is any indication, FSU might just be clicking at the right time.

In Saturday's 35-17 win over Syracuse, Cam Akers posted a huge day, totaling almost 150 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

No surprised, Akers was named the ACC Running Back of the Week for his efforts.

But going against Miami is different. Rivalry games mean more to the players, coaches and fans.

FSU head coach Willie Taggart understands that, but says his team can't get caught up in the hype and focus on what's important: A win.

"I don't necessarily think you go about it different from a game planning standpoint but I think with our team and our approach, we gotta understand where our focus needs to be," he said. "It's on the details of the game plan and what it's gonna take to win a rivalry game and talk is not going to do it."