Seminoles using bye week to reset before taking on second ranked Tigers

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

September 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Over the last two weeks, Florida State has seemed to find their groove.

FSU enters their bye week with consecutive wins under their belt and the bye may be coming at just the right time.

Staring at the Noles on the other end of the bye is the defending champion Clemson Tigers, who they'll travel to face next Saturday.

FSU will use this week as an opportunity to not just prepare for the Tigers, but to get healthy as well.

As Seminole head coach Willie Taggart explained on Monday, this week is a chance for his team to hit the refresh button.

"There's a lot of correction, we're not where we want to be as a football team and use this bye week to help prepare ourselves, get better in some areas and there's a lot of areas that need improvement," Taggart said. "We know that, we understand that and we've got to emphasize those things throughout the bye week and get better everyone; players and coaches."