Seminoles well rested before hosting Osprey

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State basketball team is nice and rested, having gone now nine days without a game.

With less than two weeks to go until the brunt of ACC play begins, it's given them time to refocus and re-energize.

Currently, the Seminoles are 8-2 on the year and will face North Florida on Tuesday at the Tucker Center.

Guard Devin Vassell says the time off has given him and his teammates a chance to heal up and mentally prepare for the second half of the season.

"Games take a huge toll on your body and being able to have a week off and to get treatment and, you know, get in gym work on your game, it definitely helps us, but we just have to stay focused and locked in on our off days to just focus on the next game and be prepared for the next game, too," he said.

The Noles and Osprey will tip off Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.