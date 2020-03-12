Sen. Rick Scott to self quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19

By: Lewis Tingler | WCJB

March 12, 2020

WASHINGTON (WCJB) — Sen. Rick Scott has announced he will self-quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus following a meeting with a Brazilian embassy official who later tested positive for the virus.

You can read Scott's full statement below:

"My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for Coronavirus. On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me."

"The Embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference. After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution. I am feeling healthy and not experiencing any symptoms at this time. I will still be working on my plan to combat Coronavirus and protect American families, and my offices in D.C. and throughout the state will still be fully operational to help Floridians.”