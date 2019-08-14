Sen. Rubio hears from Panhandle businesses about Hurricane Michael impact

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 14, 2019

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WCTV) – U.S. Senator Marco Rubio is holding a committee meeting in Panama City Wednesday to hear from business owners about the ongoing impact from Hurricane Michael.

“The loss to agricultural producers, in addition to loss to other business sectors, catastrophic damage to residential and commercial structures and damage to critical infrastructure are things that are going to reverberate across the region for months and frankly, for years,” Rubio said as he opened the hearing.

Rubio is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

“Today’s hearing provides us with an important opportunity to hear from local businesses,” said Rubio, “I hope today’s hearing will continue to underscore that you are not forgotten.”

Rubio will hear from a panel of business leaders convened for the meeting.

