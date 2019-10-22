Senate Rules Committee votes not to reinstate sheriff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/CNN) — A state senate committee in Florida is recommending the suspension of former Broward county sheriff Scott Israel be upheld.

Former sheriff of Broward County Scott Israel, right, and his attorney Benedict Knuhne wait their turn to speak to the Senate Rules Committee concerning his dismissal by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Monday Oct. 21, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

The 9-to-8 vote took place Monday during a special session where the committee heard from lawyers representing both Israel and Governor Ron Desantis.

The governor suspended Israel in January, citing failures in the response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school massacre in 2018 and the fort-Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport shooting in 2017

Israel alleges his removal was based on political reasons

A full senate vote Wednesday will determine whether Israel will permanently lose his job.