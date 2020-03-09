Senate approves African American Cemeteries Task Force

By: Capitol News Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - On a unanimous vote, the Florida Senate voted to establish a task force to identify and preserve African American Cemeteries across Florida Monday.

"Not far from here in Tampa are the graves of African Americans who were lost to time and indifference. Across the State of Florida such cemeteries called 'lost' are being found. What we have learned as a society is that we cannot continue to run away from our collective history and we can no longer allow others to rewrite that history, or at its worst, force the history off the pages of time,” said Senator Darryl Rouson. Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa is the Sponsor.

"It's my hope that Floridians who were not provided dignity, respect and equal protection in their life nor in their death will be honored and memorialized appropriately,” said Cruz.