Senate committee approves climate change resolution

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — The Florida Senate is poised to vote on a resolution acknowledging the risks posed by climate change and the need to pass legislation focused on expanding use of renewable energy and infrastructure to combat sea level rise.

The resolution cleared its final committee stop Monday.

While a resolution doesn’t carry the power of law and is symbolic in nature, Jonathan Webber with the Florida Conservation Voters applauded the move.

“Please allow this bill to act as a building block for future legislation that will reduce our reliance on dirty fossil fuels and foster a just and equitable transition to clean renewable energy," Webber said. "I am hopeful this bill is just the beginning of chapter one in Florida's response to the challenge of our generation."

The resolution specifically speaks to the need for creating electric vehicle charging station infrastructure throughout the state.

