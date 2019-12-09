Bill stopping HOAs from prohibiting police vehicles in officers' driveways advances

By: Capitol News Service

December 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — The Innovation, Industry, and Technology committee of the Florida Senate has voted 10-0 in favor of a bill that would make it clear police vehicles can not be prohibited from parking in an officers' drive way by a home owners association.

The problem was brought to State Senator Ed Hopper (R-Pinellas County) after a Clearwater police officer was threatened with daily fines by her homeowners association.

“A group of elected homeowners associations determine this was a commercial vehicle, and it is not," Hopper said. "I believe the Attorney General of this state has opined previously in the early 2000s that a law enforcement vehicle is not a commercial vehicle, and they were unwilling to change their interpretation, so I think I can help them change their mind.”

