Senate passes legislation requiring parental consent for abortion

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) -- Florida law already requires parents to be notified at least 48 hours before a minor has an abortion, but parents may soon have to consent in writing if a bill passed by the Florida Senate Thursday becomes law.

Under Senate Bill 404, physicians must have written, notarized authorization from a parent or guardian to perform an abortion on someone under 18.

“I did not want to tell my mother that I was pregnant,” said sponsor Senator Kelli Stargel.

Sponsor Kelli Stargel voiced cracked when she recounted talking with her mother as a pregnant 17-year-old as the bill was debated on the Senate floor.

“But I am so glad I did,” said Stargel.

Former high school principle, Senator Bill Montford, said he’s seen the fear in a pregnant teens eyes more than once.

“There are just some parents who simply cannot or will not make good decisions for their own children,” said Montford.

But Republicans countered that parental permission is required for some of the simplest things.

“We said it’s in the best interests of children not to get a tattoo on your own,” said Senator Aaron Bean.

The bill passed 23-17, strictly down party lines.

St. Petersburg Senator Darrel Rousson said he voted no because he didn’t want to see a teen forced to carry an unwanted child.

“If I’m going to commit error, I want to commit error on the side of a woman being able to choose whether she carries to full term,” said Rouson.

The legislation does allow pregnant teens who can’t talk to their parents to seek approval for an abortion from a judge.

“Whether its a bad grade or broke a window with a baseball, you don’t want to talk to your parents, but its a conversation that has to be had,” said Stargel.

The House voted for the bill last year.

It’s expected to come back up in the next couple of weeks.

Similar legislation was declared unconstitutional 30 years ago, but appeals to a new conservative court after house passage are likely.

