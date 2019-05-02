Senator Rubio releases Hurricane Michael video

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- United States Senator from Florida Marco Rubio has released a video featuring Hurricane Michael survivors telling their stories and asking Congress to assist with federal funding for the area.

"It's been over 200 days since #HurricaneMichael devastated #Florida's #Panhandle," Rubio said in his tweet. "I will not let the victims of this storm be forgotten or ignored. "