Send your coronavirus questions to WCTV

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — On Monday, March 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirmed Florida's first cases of COVID-19 coronavirus. Georgia health officials told us Monday afternoon there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state; however, around 200 people were self-monitoring for the virus.

Although coronavirus has dominated the national news cycle, the virus' presence in our region is relatively new.

WCTV is here to bring you the local perspective on the virus. In order to tailor our coverage for that perspective, we need your input.

If you have a coronavirus question that needs answering, send an email to news@wctv.tv with "VIEWER CORONAVIRUS QUESTION" as the subject line, and our newsroom will work to find the answer.

You can find WCTV's previous coronavirus coverage below:

Gov. DeSantis says public risk low as Florida monitors coronavirus, CDC confirms two positive cases

FSU cancels Florence spring programs, plans to close center there

FDH: Two presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida

Why are scientists so concerned about new coronavirus?

CDC: Coronavirus has been around since the mid-1960s, but has different types

FAMU and FSU suspend University-related travel due to Coronavirus

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.