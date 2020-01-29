Senior Day 2020: Advocates highlight issues at State Capitol

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Hundreds of elders and advocates from across the state made their way to Tallahassee Wednesday to voice their concerns to legislators on Senior Day 2020.

Senior Day is not only an opportunity for advocates to highlight the main issues in the elder community, but it also gives seniors a chance to explore the opportunities that are already readily available to them.

More than 90 statewide partners, including WCTV, helped organize a complimentary luncheon, entertainment, interactive partnership booths, free health screenings and other special programs for seniors.

WCTV's Ben and Katie Kaplan were at the State Capitol talking to various vendors all morning.

You can watch their interviews below:

