September likely one of the hottest, driest on record

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

Sept. 30, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — As September draws to a close, it’s looking like it was a month that many would correctly guess: Hot and dry.

As of Sunday and one day left of the ninth month, the average temperature at Tallahassee International Airport was 83.4 degrees Fahrenheit, according to climate data. This reading is five degrees above normal for September. It’s also appearing that September will be the warmest since 1940.

Despite that today’s high temp is TBD, #Tallahassee is looking to have it’s warmest September since 1940. It’s even warmer than last September. #flwx #heat #whatfall pic.twitter.com/YIGdm4pKcA — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) September 30, 2019

Previous to 1940, September 1925 was the warmest on record with an average temperature of 84.1 degrees, according to Danny Brouillette of the Florida Climate Center.

But it’s more than just the heat as the lack of rainfall has been pronounced. Only a trace of rainfall has been recorded at the airport in Tallahassee during the month through Sunday. Only a 10% chance of rain is in the forecast for Monday. No rainfall would mean that it would be the driest September since 1940. The last day that measurable rainfall was observed in Tallahassee was Aug. 27.

“Interestingly, September is roughly the fourth-wettest month of the year in this part of Florida,” Brouillette said in a message to the Pinpoint Weather Team.

And, unless we get rain today, it will be the driest September since 1940 with only a trace hitting the rain bucket at #Tallahassee International Airport. The trend also shows that our Septembers are getting drier. #flwx #climate pic.twitter.com/iGVsGaOMrN — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) September 30, 2019

Though the records only go back to 1975, Apalachicola will likely have the second warmest September with 2018 in the first place. Apalachicola only received 0.02 inches of rain for the month, also ranking it the driest September.

The drier weather helped to spread a few small fires in the Big Bend the previous week. Burn bans are in place in Jackson County, Fla. and Bainbridge, Ga. Eight fires have been reported in Jackson County since Friday.

The City of Tallahassee was also seeing increased demand in electricity and water, according to Eyewitness News’ Monica Casey.

The heat is expected to stick around through the end of the workweek. A cold front may sneak in to slightly increase rain chances during the weekend and drop the highs into the upper 80s.