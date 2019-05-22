Serial killer who once terrorized Florida set for execution

By: Associated Press

May 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A serial killer who went on a murderous spree that left 10 women dead 35 years ago is set to be executed in Florida.

Bobby Joe Long is set to die by lethal injection Thursday evening at Florida State Prison in Starke. His ex-wife recalled the man she describes as a monster on Wednesday, saying she agrees with the punishment.

Cindy Brown says she and Long were childhood sweethearts who married after high school, but he became increasingly violent. After she divorced him, he committed dozens of rapes before killing 10 women during eight months in 1984 that terrorized the Tampa Bay area.

The man was sentenced to 28 life sentences and one death sentence. He drew the death penalty for the murder of 22-year-old Michelle Simms.

