FHP: 2 dead in Gadsden County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 13, 2019

GADSDEN Co., Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is confirming two people have died in an accident in Gadsden County.

The accident happened at the intersection of Cleveland Street and West Jefferson Street.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office originally responded to the call of a serious crash Thursday evening.

As of 8:30 p.m., part of West Jefferson Street remains closed. Florida Highway Patrol is on scene and are taking over the investigation.

We have a reporter on the scene and are working to gather more information.

This is a developing story