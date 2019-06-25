Services, funeral arrangements announced for Tallahassee barber shot in shop

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Services have been set for 27-year-old Tyras "TJ" McKinney, the Tallahassee barber who was shot and killed last week.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Truth Gatherers Dream Center (1317 High Rd).

A wake for McKinney will be held on Friday, June 28 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, Florida (3996 Wintergreen Rd).

Saturday, a funeral service will be held at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna (4534 Lafayette St.), with a viewing beginning at 11 a.m. and a service starting at noon ET.

McKinney was shot and killed on June 20 at Clippers Barber Shop on South Adams Street.