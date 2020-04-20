Seven USPS employees in Valdosta test positive for COVID-19

By: Jennifer Morejon | WALB News 10

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -- Seven workers at the Valdosta north side post office tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the USPS spokesperson, they’re in the process of reaching out to local public health officials and will follow the guidance they provide. They believe the risk is low for employees who work at that station, but we will keep them informed.

To help reduce the spread, they're following CDC guidelines.

They say masks, gloves and sanitizing products are available at all USPS locations. Other implemented measures include social distancing and cough/sneeze barriers.