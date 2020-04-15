Seven commit on TCC's virtual Signing Day

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
April 15, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College hosted a virtual Signing Day on Wednesday where seven athletes announced where they will continue there college careers.
TCC had five men's basketball players announce school decisions, the program's largest class since 2014 and most Division I players in history.
The headliner of the class is Tariq Silver, who is headed to Oregon State. Other signees included:
Head coach Zach Settembre said this group was special because of how they prepared.
"The competition at practice was what ultimately pushed this team to be really successful," head coach Zach Settembre said. "There's no substitute for hard work and I tell our guys every day there's no growth without suffering."
Along with five hoops players, a pair of Eagle baseball players made decisions as well: Outfielder Luke Ard will go about an hour northeast to Valdosta State, while pitcher Leighton Alley, a submarine-style hurler, will stay in Tallahassee and attend Florida State.
"I personally thought that it gave me a relief on my shoulder," Alley said. "I found a consistent velocity and consistent pitches and I still had my command and was able to throw strikes."
The men's basketball team expects to announce where more players are going soon.