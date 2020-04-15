Seven commit on TCC's virtual Signing Day

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College hosted a virtual Signing Day on Wednesday where seven athletes announced where they will continue there college careers.

TCC had five men's basketball players announce school decisions, the program's largest class since 2014 and most Division I players in history.

The headliner of the class is Tariq Silver, who is headed to Oregon State. Other signees included:

DeAndre Gholston - University of Milwaukee



Eric Hester - Prairie View A&M



Rifen Miguel - Ohio University

